Your Super Bowl experience in Miami awaits!

Win A Trip To Super Bowl LIV

Donate blood Jan. 1-19 for a chance to win
Give Blood and be Entered to Win

Schedule your next blood, platelet or AB Elite plasma donation appointment today. Don’t miss your chance to win a trip to the most thrilling football game of the year!

We’ve teamed up with the NFL to offer one lucky winner two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander® - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.*  

Just come to give January 1-19, 2020, and you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win. Your donation can score a touchdown for patients this winter. Will you join our team?

superbowl nfl logos

*Terms and conditions apply. Valid email address is required. Limit three (3) entries per presenting donor. Winner will be selected and notified via the email listed in their American Red Cross donor profile on or around Jan. 24, 2020. Offer is non-transferable and not redeemable for cash. Void where prohibited. Giveaway begins Jan. 1, 2020, and ends Jan. 19, 2020. The prize shall not be sold on any internet site and any ticket that has been re-sold via the internet will be nullified. The National Football League’s licensed marks (“NFL”; “National Football League” and the NFL Shield design, “Super Bowl” and the Super Bowl LIV logo) on any giveaway related materials have been reviewed by NFL and are used with permission. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this Giveaway in any way.