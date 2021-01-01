This year, 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer. Needing a blood transfusion can be an essential part of going through cancer treatment. For those undergoing chemotherapy treatments, a blood transfusion might give them relief from some symptoms and improve their quality of life.

Cancer patients use nearly 1/4 of the blood supply – more than patients fighting any other disease – but only 3% of Americans donate blood in a given year.

That’s why the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people across the country to Give Blood to Give Time. When you donate blood or platelets you’re helping cancer patients receive the lifesaving care they need.

Find a blood drive or donation center in your area to give blood or platelets. You can dedicate your donation to someone affected by cancer after your donation. Schedule Now»