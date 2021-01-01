This year, 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer. Needing a blood transfusion can be an essential part of going through cancer treatment. For those undergoing chemotherapy treatments, a blood transfusion might give them relief from some symptoms and improve their quality of life.
Cancer patients use nearly 1/4 of the blood supply – more than patients fighting any other disease – but only 3% of Americans donate blood in a given year.
That’s why the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people across the country to Give Blood to Give Time. When you donate blood or platelets you’re helping cancer patients receive the lifesaving care they need.
Find a blood drive or donation center in your area to give blood or platelets. You can dedicate your donation to someone affected by cancer after your donation. Schedule Now»
Football running back and cancer survivor, James Conner of the Arizona Cardinals, is teaming up with the American Red Cross and American Cancer Society to urge people to Give Blood to Give Time to help patients battling cancer.
Conner, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2015, raises awareness about the important role blood can play during intensive chemotherapy and radiation treatments used to treat cancer, which can both damage the body’s ability to generate healthy blood cells and cause potentially life-threatening conditions. Blood transfusions from generous donors provide patients with critical clotting factors, proteins and antibodies needed to help them fight back.
