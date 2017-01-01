Access RapidPass

Complete your pre-reading and donation questions online with RapidPass

Start Now >

 

Am I eligible to
donate blood?

Find out if you are eligible and learn more about the donation process.

Get Started >

 

Host a
Blood Drive

Serve a vital role in your community. Make sure your blood drive is a success.

Learn More >

 

The Gift of Life: A Brave Girl Thrives Thanks to Blood Donations

Each day, the Red Cross must collect 14,000 blood donations for patients in need – patients like 13-year-old Taytiana “TT” – who lives with sickle cell disease. Sickle cell is a blood disorder that affects as many as 100,000 people in the U.S., most of them are African-American. Sickle cell patients, like TT, can require frequent blood transfusions throughout their lives.

Find a Drive
 
 