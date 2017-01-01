Access RapidPass
Complete your pre-reading and donation questions online with RapidPass
Am I eligible to
donate blood?
Find out if you are eligible and learn more about the donation process.
Host a
Blood Drive
Serve a vital role in your community. Make sure your blood drive is a success.
The Gift of Life: A Brave Girl Thrives Thanks to Blood Donations
Each day, the Red Cross must collect 14,000 blood donations for patients in need – patients like 13-year-old Taytiana “TT” – who lives with sickle cell disease. Sickle cell is a blood disorder that affects as many as 100,000 people in the U.S., most of them are African-American. Sickle cell patients, like TT, can require frequent blood transfusions throughout their lives.Find a Drive